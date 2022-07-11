WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — Every year on its birthday, the country’s largest chain of convenience stores has celebrated by giving customers a signature frozen drink for free. Now, that day has a new name, though it may be one you’ve heard before.
Officials with 7-Eleven announced that the celebration of its birthday, observed on July 11, will now be referred to as “Slurpee Day”.
Previously titled “7-Eleven Day,” the annual celebration was often referred to as Slurpee Day by customers, according to their website.
Since 2002, 7-Eleven has offered a free small Slurpee drink on 7/11, the date that matches with the name of the franchise, to their customers as a way to thank them for their continued support. You can pick up a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.
This year, the convenience store chain celebrates 95 years in business.
7-Eleven was founded as the Southland Ice Company in Dallas, Texas in 1927. They were known as Tote’m Stores between 1928 and 1946.
In 1946, the company changed its operating hours so that stores would be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, leading them to change their name to reflect their new hours, 7-Eleven.
To further celebrate the rebranding of 7-Eleven’s birthday, participating stores will feature a limited-time-only mystery drink flavor called “What the Fanta.”
More deals are available on Slurpee Day for 7Rewards members.