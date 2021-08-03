Slow repair of University Boardwalk poor conditions impacting surrounding businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – When people think of the University Boardwalk, they think of the bridges around it, the shops, restaurants, and nearby businesses. It’s also a place many families go to feed the ducks in the area, which are a prominent feature of the lake at the Shoppes at University Point surrounds.

But for the last several months, a portion of that boardwalk has been blocked off.

“Oh my goodness,” a person can be heard in a video saying, showing how bad it used to look. The video itself, recorded in April, showed various pieces of wood on the boardwalk angling upwards towards their ends. We’re told there were soft spots in that–so soft, at least in one case, that it caused a person’s leg to go through.

“I’ve actually seen it,” said an employee of one minority-owned business that’s located in the wooden portion of the boardwalk, much of which is currently blocked off.

“We normally get people walking through here on a regular basis,” they said. “But now, they have no idea what’s going on.”

FOX 46 went out to the area in question. Outside of the “Danger” and “Keep Out” signs, which our crew noted can be confusing for people, the rough condition of some of the wood on that portion of the boardwalk is also evident.

“The ropes have been up, and people have not been adhering to them and they’re being pulled down,” noted another person.

It does appear some work is being done to fix the issues with the wood. New slats have been placed in areas where the wood had been angling, but it only accounts for a small portion of the overall boardwalk.

FOX 46 has reached out to the property owners about the issues surrounding work along the University Boardwalk but has not yet heard back.

For those that work out along the University Boardwalk, they believed their concerns resulted in some progress, but more work–and possibly a replacement–may need to come.

“I believe if we were in Southpark, it would be done way before now,” the employee said.