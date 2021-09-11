SLED: Investigation underway after SC state trooper shoots man during traffic stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident in which a state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol shot a man during a confrontation while conducting a traffic stop.

According to SLED, it happened in Horry County on Saturday.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown. The state trooper was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

According to SLED, this incident marks the 28th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

