SLED charges 3 officers for using ‘unreasonable’ force against Aiken County Jail inmate

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three Aiken County detention center officers have been arrested and charged after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they used an ‘unreasonable’ amount of force against an inmate.

Officials say the incident took place on Aug. 10, 2020 at the Aiken County Detention Center where the former officers are accused of using excessive force with the inmate who was not complying.

Hilario Fuentes Rosario, 41, Thomas Charles Caffrey, 43, and Rodney Keith Robinson Jr., 35, were each charged with misconduct in office.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The three former officers were booked at the Aiken County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.