Six people, including two medics, were injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance on the ramp from westbound Independence Freeway to the I-277 inner loop, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

All six were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The medics’ injuries are non-life threatening.

The patients from the wrong-way vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The ramp remains closed while first responders work to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.