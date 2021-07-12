Six children injured in golf cart incident at Virginia campground

Two children were flown from the scene with significant injuries.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.: Virginia State Police have confirmed to WFXR what happened on Saturday that injured six children at Jellystone Campground in Rockbridge County.

According to troopers, some children were playing around a bounce house at the campground. A short distance away, an employee with the campground was unloading some equipment from the golf cart when a speaker fell and hit the accelerator, which caused the golf cart to become mobile.

That’s when it struck six children.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

VSP says that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The two children who were flown out were said to have sustained some broken bones.

No charges will be filed in the incident.

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (WFXR) — Six children were injured in an incident involving a golf cart in Rockbridge County on Saturday.

The incident took place around noon on Saturday, July 10 at the Jellystone Campground at Natural Bridge Station.

According to Nathan Ramsey, the Director of Rockbridge County Fire & EMS, a golf cart had rolled into a playground at the campground where children were playing.

Ramsey tells WFXR News that two children suffered significant injuries and were flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Four other children, he says, were taken, by ambulance, to Rockbridge Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Virginia State Police is currently handling the investigation into exactly what transpired. WFXR News has reached out to VSP for additional information but we have yet to hear back.