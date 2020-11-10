Site of Black Lives Matter mural reopens in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A street closed for months is now reopened in uptown Charlotte. The Black Lives Matter mural has been a hot spot on South Tryon Street.

“One street being closed is not going to hit a business.”

Some people in uptown Charlotte are on the fence about the city reopening South Tryon Street where the mural is.

“It’s very important to the Black community,” said Henry Hunt, who lives in uptown.

Hunt lives near the artwork and saw thousands of tourists visit the area. The mural has been a focal point for the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

”I feel like there should be a permanent mural somewhere, it was nice that we had it on the street but we should dedicate a street or a section of Charlotte.”

Crews removed barricades Tuesday morning and CMPD was on the scene monitoring traffic flow. In a fiery 10-to-1 vote Monday night City Council members debated on whether to reopen the street, saying the street closure has hit businesses already feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“Business is dimensioning because there’s a pandemic not because the road is closed,” said Sam Johnson, who works in uptown.

While the Black Lives Matter mural will still be in uptown Charlotte for people to see from the sidewalk, overtime Sam Johnson fears it will become damaged by cars and trucks.

“I’m sad to see a beautiful piece of art like that go especially because I never thought that Charlotte was progressive enough to put something that like that on their street,” Johnson said.

Councilmember Braxton Winston cast the lone no vote, pushing for the street to be closed until at least Dec. 31.

The city plans to do more upkeep in the area and says they are working on a number of other things like an installation nearby for the mural and the potential of annual events, making the area more pedestrian-friendly and repaving the next year which could pose a new problem.

