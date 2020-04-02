Sisters with cystic fibrosis plead for people to heed stay-at-home order to help protect vulnerable populations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to contracting Coronavirus right now. Prime examples of that are sisters Alyssa and Jordan Magro.

“We both have Cystic Fibrosis,” said Alyssa, “I’m 27.”

“And I’m 15,” said her sister Jordan.

“And I actually had my third double lung transplant on January first,” Alyssa said, “so we’re both kind of in that high-risk category of getting sick.”

The Magro sisters told FOX 46 they’re used to quarantine; they’ve been practicing it for most of their lives.

“Our whole lives we’ve been staying away from sick people,” said Alyssa.

The sisters have been in and out of the hospital more times than they can count. Alyssa has had three double lung transplants, and both girls take a lot of medicine, which is why contracting the Coronavirus would be devastating to their health.

“If we were to catch it,” Alyssa said, “where somebody’s experiencing shortness of breath, we may feel like we’re breathing through a coffee straw.”

As officials beg people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, the Magro sisters, with the invisible disease, are hoping people at least hear their plea.

“If we were to catch it, we’re the ones that are going to be harder to bring back to health,” Alyssa said. “If we get sick, we aren’t the ones that are going to get the ventilators versus someone who’s 100 percent healthy,” she said.