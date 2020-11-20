Sisters of Livingstone College student who died of COVID urge everyone to take virus seriously

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Livingstone college student has passed away from complications related to COVID-19 and on Thursday, FOX 46 spoke with her two sisters who say the 23-year-old was one of five family members who caught the virus.

“I never thought I’d lose my sister at age 23, so young, to a virus to a virus,” Jniya Wadell said.

Sisters Jniya and Jamira Wadell have an urgent message to every single person tonight.

“Take COVID seriously. It’s not a joke because at the end of the day this could be your sister, your brother, your mama losing their life,” said Jamira.

They lost their own sister, Jamesha, who they say was a happy, healthy, loving 23-year-old college student, to COVID Thursday morning.

“They had to put her in a coma because she couldn’t breathe because she had pneumonia and COVID-19,” Jamira said.

Jamesha contracted COVID in September and was showing signs of progress just a week ago, until a blood clot formed in her lung and ultimately took her life.

“Jamesha just happened to be the worst one out of everyone other than our grandmother. We don’t know how it got to this point to where she passed but she did pass.”

The Waddell sisters say about five of their family members total had the virus around the same time, including their 67-year-old grandmother.

“Basically my whole family had COVID.”

Where Jamesha contracted the coronavirus is unclear, but she did attend a family gathering prior to catching COVID-19.

“I didn’t have it and I was around all of them, but we don’t know how it happened,” Jamira said.

Her sisters say Jamesha took the virus seriously. She wore her mask and kept her hands sanitized, but even that wasn’t enough..

“It’s hard we are a praying family, but it’s something you can’t get over because it’s just like a dream because my sis is not supposed to be gone,” said Jniya.

“Its real it will take you out of this world and I would advise anyone please take it serious,” Jamira said.

Jamesha was a criminal justice major. She was supposed to graduate next month and had dreams to work for the FBI.

As for the school, it says it’s strongly urging students to remain vigilant by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently.

