Sister of man murdered in unsolved 2019 case, still seeking justice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It is a mystery, a heartbreaking tragedy, and a scene that plays all too often on the streets of Charlotte.

A man murdered with no one brought to justice. But, his sister is seeking justice for her brother Richard Carter who was shot dead more than two years ago.

The pain hurts deep for Leslie Frazier. She drove up from Georgia to honor her brother on his birthday.

“God loved you more that he didn’t allow you to suffer with pain. That he took you and your spirit for you knew him and honored him.. and I know that you are at peace,” said Frazier as she wrapped balloons on a pole at the site where he was murdered.

Richard Carter, nicknamed Jersey, was killed outside the Ez n Quick convenience store on Tuckaseegee Road in West Charlotte on March 9, 2019. More than two years later, this case remains unsolved.

In an exclusive new video given to Fox 46 by CMPD, Carter is gathered outside the convenience store near the road with several others. It appears some sort of argument broke out. Moments later Carter is killed with a single shot to the chest

CMPD homicide Detective Luke Peden has hit a wall. He thinks he knows who the suspect is, but knowing it and proving it in court are two very different things.

“I feel as though at this point I’m basically missing one small piece of that puzzle,” said Det. Peden.

Surveillance video from the store captured the persons of interest CMPD wants to talk to.

“We are still working to identify and locate three of those witnesses who saw the murder take place,” says Det. Peden.

Video shows a man and a woman arrive together. The man with dreads pulled back was wearing a white Jumpman logo’ed hat with a white t-shirt.

The female with a short puff afro was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. They were driving an older model red Ford Expedition with left side door damage and a red-painted grill.

A third person of interest had a mustache or goatee and was wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt with a teal and orange hat.

Getting these individuals to come forward is the final piece of the puzzle says Det. Peden.

“I know if I can get that small piece, this case will be closed.”

Det. Peden says people are not coming forward with any information on this case because the suspect is intimidating the witnesses and the community at-large.

“Help make your neighborhood safer,” he says. “You shouldn’t feel intimidated in your neighborhood by someone who’s wreaking havoc and creating a lot of violence.”

It is a deep pain, down to your soul for Leslie Frazier. This sister is seeking justice for her brother and closure.

“They need your help,” she says. “My family needs your help. Rest in heaven gentle giant, my baby brother.”

A $5000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this unsolved case.

Call Crime Stoppers 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app.