Single-engine plane crashes in Monroe backyard, all 3 onboard survive

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A single-engine plane crashed in Monroe on Monday, and all three people on board survived, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 1:44 p.m. at Radin Road near Waxhaw and deputies found that the plane had crashed nose-first in the backyard of a residence in the 7600 block of Radian Road near JAARS.

The pilot had no injuries and the two passengers were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The initial investigation shows that the plane experienced mechanical problems shortly after taking off from JAARS. The FAA will conduct a further investigation.