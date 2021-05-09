Silver Alert issued in Kings Mountain for missing 74-year-old man

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Kings Mountain man suffering from dementia, Kings Mountain Police Department says.

Dorsey Gerald Flowers was last seen leaving 801 Meadow Brook Road in Kings Mountain at approximately 10:30 a.m., driving a white 2005 Ford Ranger with a white camper shell.

The vehicle was displaying a North Carolina license plate HJS-3848 and an “I Love Jesus” bumper sticker.

Flowers is considered endangered due to his health condition and being without his medication. He has previously lived in Dunn, North Carolina and has family in Angier, North Carolina. Officials say he might be attempting to travel to those areas.

He is 6-feet tall, 140 pounds and has short grey hair and hazel-colored eyes. He is believed to have a hearing aid and glasses while wearing a brown Members Only jacket, blue jeans and grey Sketchers shoes

Any person that has had contact or comes in contact with Flowers is advised to notify Kings Mountain Police Department or Detective Corporal Bryant at 704-734-0444.