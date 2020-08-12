Silver Alert issued for missing NC 13-year-old boy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Winston-Salem, according to a North Carolina Silver Alert.

Police say 13-year-old Savion Martell Edwards was last seen on the 4300 block of Belews Creek Road in Winston-Salem.

Edwards is described as a 5-foot-6 boy weighing about 120 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and black jeans.

Edwards may be on a red bicycle or on foot.

Police say he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.