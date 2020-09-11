Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville man last seen Sunday

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for 75-year-old George Henry Thompson from Mooresville.

Officials said Thompson is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

He is 5-feet six-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Thompson was last seen Sunday, September 6 at 175 Carriage Club Drive in Mooresville. He may be driving a 2011 white Dodge Ram 1500 truck with NC License tag PHJ4647.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

