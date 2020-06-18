Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman from Statesville

Gloria Oglesby Stevenson via the NC Dept. of Public Safety

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Gloria Oglesby Stevenson.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Stevenson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Stevenson is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow pinstripe shirt and gray pants.

Stevenson could be traveling in a brown 2011 Honda Accord with NC plate DKE-9924.

Anyone with information about Stevenson is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.