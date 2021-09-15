Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Cabarrus County man

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Person has issued a silver alert for a missing 55-year-old Cabarrus County man, Derrick Anthony Shelton.

Shelton is believed to be suffering from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes.

Shelton was last seen at a home on the 5600 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in Concord. His direction of travel is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about Shelton should call the Cabarrus County Sheriffs Office at (704) 920-3000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.