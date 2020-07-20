Silver Alert issued for missing Concord woman

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered 71-year-old woman.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Carol Angel Hogue, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hogue is described as a white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and blue short sleeve shirt.

Hogue was last seen in the area of Ferncliff Drive NW in Concord traveling in an unknown direction, authorities said. She could be driving a silver 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC plate HJX-4368.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

