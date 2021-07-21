Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert in Cabarrus County has been issued for an endangered 76-year-old man.

The alert was issued Tuesday evening for Ruben Edgar Gregory Jr., who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Gregory is a white male, 5-foot-8, around 200 pounds and has balding gray hair with green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with an eagle and yellow stitched writing, a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.

Gregory was last seen at 4607 Fenton Place in Harrisburg. His vehicle is a black 2010 Toyota Tundra with a license plate number reading TDK-8622 from North Carolina.