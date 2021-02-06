Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 72-year-old John Charles Shank, who goes by “Jack.”

Shank was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5 around 11 a.m. at his residence in the 11000 block of Provincetowne Drive in Charlotte.

That same day around 11 p.m., he called his family and said he was lost in Wilkesboro, N.C.

He is a white male, weighing about 190 pounds and is approximately 5’11’. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a tan/pink/brown plaid shirt, a tan leather jacket and navy blue house slippers.

He was driving his red 2007 Porsche Boxster with a North Carolina customized license plate “Shankstr.”

Shank has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information should call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.