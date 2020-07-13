Silver Alert issued for endangered Matthews man

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Albert Dobbins III.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Dobbins who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Dobbins is described as a 66-year-old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with short black and grey hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes. It’s unknown if a shirt was present. He could be traveling in a 2006 maroon Toyota Scion with CA plate 7VFA558.

Dobbins last known whereabouts was the Gander Cove Ln. area of Matthews on Sunday, July 12, 2020, sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information should call the Mathews Police Department at 704-847-5555.