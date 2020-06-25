Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Concord man

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 85-year-old man.

Gene Ray Mcnulty was last seen at 1320 Mcanulty Drive in Concord on June 24. He was wearing a white and blue striped long sleeve shirt, blue khaki shorts and brown sandals.

Mcnulty is described as a white man, about 5’10” weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and short, grey hair.

He could be traveling in a blue 1994 Mazda truck with the NC license plate RVM7087 in the direction of NC HWY 49 N and US 301 S overpass area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.