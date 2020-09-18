Shots fired near southwest Charlotte childcare center, 1 injured

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say shots were fired near a southwest Charlotte childcare facility. Medic found one person with injuries upon arrival, but say it was not a gunshot wound.

At 2:45 p.m., CMPD says officers responded to several calls about an unknown supect discharging a firearm in the 3900 block of W Arrowood Road. 

Police say they suspect was gone by the time they arrived, but they did find evidence that a firearm had been discharged. 

Medic said the victim did have non-life threatening injuries, but police said no one was shot.

FOX 46 is at the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral