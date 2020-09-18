Shots fired near southwest Charlotte childcare center, 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say shots were fired near a southwest Charlotte childcare facility. Medic found one person with injuries upon arrival, but say it was not a gunshot wound.

At 2:45 p.m., CMPD says officers responded to several calls about an unknown supect discharging a firearm in the 3900 block of W Arrowood Road.

Police say they suspect was gone by the time they arrived, but they did find evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

Medic said the victim did have non-life threatening injuries, but police said no one was shot.

