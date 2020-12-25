Shoppers scramble for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite the pandemic, the last minute shopper pandemonium is still on.

“Waiting until the last minute to come,” Chaise Chapman giggled.

With Christmas morning just hours away, shoppers at Northlake Mall in Charlotte were scrambling to check items and people off of their last minute list.

“It was a last minute Christmas gift that she finally told us she would like,” Chapman explained.

Ryan Kaminer had to go off instinct but thankfully, he found the perfect “fit” for his girlfriend

“I normally get everything done but she didn’t want to tell me what she wanted so,” said Kaminer.

Because after all, what matters most can’t be found at a store or on a sleigh.

“It’s mostly just about having fun with your family and hanging out with them while you have them,” Kaminer said.

