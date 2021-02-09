Shooting investigation underway near Galleria Mall

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A shooting has been reported in the area of Galleria Mall in Rock Hill.

Police say the shooting was not fatal, and an investigation is continuing into the incident. The condition of the victim is not yet known.

The mall is still fully open, no lockdown reported at this time.

Drivers are expected to see increased police presence in the area and are asked to avoid it if possible.

FOX 46 is headed to the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates on this developing story.