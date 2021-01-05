1 killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot and killed in the 1500 block of West Blvd. Tuesday night, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg police.

Officers responded to a shooting around 6:15 p.m. and one person was pronounced dead.

CMPD is investigating the incident as a homicide and more information will be provided when available.

