Shirtless man seen wielding machete in Plaza Midwood after fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was taken into custody after going through Plaza Midwood shirtless, wielding a machete.

According to police, the incident began when four individuals started fighting. One person received minor injuries during the fight.

Two people total ended up being arrested for simple assault/affray.

Police say toward the end of the fight, before officers arrived, one man pulled out a machete. Another person, a bystander, pulled out a gun and tried to intervene. Officers say neither weapon was ever used.