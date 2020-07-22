Shirtless man seen wielding machete in Plaza Midwood after fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was taken into custody after going through Plaza Midwood shirtless, wielding a machete.

According to police, the incident began when four individuals started fighting. One person received minor injuries during the fight.

Two people total ended up being arrested for simple assault/affray.

Police say toward the end of the fight, before officers arrived, one man pulled out a machete.  Another person, a bystander, pulled out a gun and tried to intervene.  Officers say neither weapon was ever used.

