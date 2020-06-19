Sheriff’s Office: Catawba County man shot, killed by U.S. Marshal came out armed with rifle

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- New details have been released about the armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal in Catawba County.

Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown tells FOX 46 that officers did all they could to get the suspect to surrender but his actions forced the deputy marshal to defend himself and other officers.

35-year-old Buddy Edward Weeks was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal when they say he came out of a house on Saddleview Court with a rifle and threatening officers.

“The person who’s wanted threatened law enforcement at different turns with a handgun, a knife and then a rifle.”

U.S. Marshals and Catawba County deputies attempted to serve the warrant around 10 a.m. They say the family living there confirmed weeks was a family friend and didn’t live there, but was hiding in a crawl space.

“I had no idea he was even at the house. I was asleep. I came in from work and went to bed,” one of the residents, who wanted to remain anonymous, told FOX 46.

Officers secured a search warrant, placed the people who lived inside in handcuffs and led them out of the house while special units tried to get weeks to surrender.

“I was trying to get off the porch with my hands up like they told me to and they completely slung me,” she said.

The family says police fired several rounds of tear gas into the home before they heard several gunshots.

According to the search warrant, Weeks was wanted for armed robbery in Catawba, Cleveland and Burke counties and was wanted for stealing a gun, as well as a number of theft charges in Lincoln County.

The SBI is now conducting a criminal investigation and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office internal affairs is also investigating the shooting.