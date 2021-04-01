Sheriff’s Office: 2 suspects wanted for dumping body in Rowan County arrested in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The two people wanted in Rowan County for dumping a body of a woman who overdosed in the woods were arrested in Salisbury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, Michael Banks and Brooke Griffin were accused of disposing of the body of Tammy Becerra on Alana Drive. Becerra had been reported missing just two days before.

On Tuesday, March 23, a man said he noticed what he thought was trash in the woods off of Alana Drive in Rowan County. It was later discovered to be Beccera’s body.

Following an investigation, police determined that it was Beccera and said by the condition of her body, they believe that her remains had been at the location for several days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Investigators learned that the last place the victim had been at was the home belonging to Banks and Griffin. Witnesses said Beccera had been at the home on Canyon Lane doing narcotics and that she had likely overdosed. The witnesses believed her body had been moved to the Alana Drive location by Banks and Griffin.

Following an interview, Banks confirmed that Beccera overdosed at his home in Kannapolis in the early morning hours of Friday, March 19.

Banks said he and Griffin took her body to Alana Drive and left her there. They were charged with felony concealment of death and failure to report a death, and went on the run for several days.

Police say both suspects were found in Salisbury and were placed in jail under $100,000 secured bonds.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call Sgt O. Greene at 704-216-8686 or Detective T. Allen at 704-216-8715.