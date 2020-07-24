Sheriff: Two juveniles arrested after 17-year-old shot 3 times in the arm

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two juveniles are facing charges after a 17-year-old was airlifted to an area hospital after being shot three times in the arm, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 13 in the area of Hurley School Drive and Statesville Blvd. in Rowan County. The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the arm and driven to the hospital where he was then airlifted to Baptist Hospital.

The victim was released from the hospital after emergency surgery, Rowan County deputies said.

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were able to develop two suspects in this case and arrested two juveniles on July 23, charging both with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.