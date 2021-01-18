Hickory man accused of stabbing, killing his mother

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been charged with murder after stabbing two people in Hickory early Monday morning, killing one person, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly attack began at 2:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE in Hickory.

Billy Joe Hahn Jr, 29, of Hickory, has been charged with murder, according to online jail records.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman, identified as Rebecca Hahn, who had suffered at least one stab wound to her torso. Rebecca Hahn told deputies that her son, Billy Hahn Jr, stabbed her while both were in a camper situated on the property.

Hahn fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the sheriff’s office said. Rebecca Hahn was rushed to Carolina’s Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Arrest warrants were issued for Billy Joe Hahn Jr. Monday morning.

At around 9:15 a.m., deputies located a vehicle Hahn had been operating at a home on 28th Street NE in Hickory. As deputies approached they discovered a person, identified as Kris Goodson, who had also been stabbed. Goodson was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he remains in serious condition. It was later determined that Hahn stabbed Goodson while they were both at the 28th Street NE residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

While Goodson was being treated, deputies learned that Hahn Jr had barricaded himself inside a home on 28th Street NE, close to where the car he’d been operating was parked.

Following an hours-long stand-off, Hahn was taken into custody by the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team and charged with murder.

Hahn is being held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.