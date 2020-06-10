Breaking News
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DAY DECLARED FOR WEDNESDAY
Live Now
Watch FOX 46 Charlotte News at 6pm

Sheriff: North Carolina kidnapping suspect found in closet

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman and trying to strangle her was found hiding in a closet in his home, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called 911 Tuesday night, and when Ayden police officers responded, they determined a possible assault had occurred, news outlets reported. The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said deputies located Cantrell Floyd, 32, hiding in the bedroom closet.

Floyd faces multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and communicating threats. Floyd is being held without bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral