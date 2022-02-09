Sheriff: NC man kills woman, injures man during argument over damaged go-kart

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is in jail under no bond after deputies with the sheriff’s office there charged him in a shooting that injured a man and killed a woman.

Deputies responded on Jan. 28 to 119 Quail Trail in Hubert to a report of two people shot. They found a woman, Bridget Stratton, and a man, Seth Morrow, with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Stratton, 46, passed away on Feb. 6. Morrow is still hospitalized.

John Charles McCoy II was located at the home unharmed. He was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with two counts of Felony Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Causing Serious Injury and Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

After Stratton’s death, McCoy’s charges were updated to include felony murder. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center.

The investigation revealed McCoy confronted the two victims about a go-kart that had been damaged. An altercation ensued inside the residence and McCoy shot both. Officials said the two victims and the suspect were roommates at the home.