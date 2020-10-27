Sheriff: Man wanted for murder in York County could be in Gastonia area

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for murder. He could be in the Gastonia area, they said.

Kevin Tyrone Gill, 34, is wanted for a murder that occurred off Bowling Green Drive in Clover on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Gill is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is Union Road in Gastonia, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

