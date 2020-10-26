Sheriff: Man arrested, charged after 2 die in party bus shooting in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday following a party bus shooting earlier in the month that left two people dead, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Tyquan Jhaniek Harris was charged and served with two warrants for arrest for first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said Harris, who was also shot, was in serious condition in the hospital.

He is now receiving medical treatment in prison.

The victims were identified as Randy Hargraves Jr. and Key-Shawn Cooley, both from Durham.

The business operating the party bus was Clipper Gang Elite Transportation based out of Wake County.

One witness who did not want to be identified told FOX8 he was driving on Interstate 85 at Interstate 73 in Guilford County when the large party bus in front of him started swerving, blocking lanes of traffic. He and other drivers zigzagged along the highway to avoid an accident.

Then he heard gunfire. Another witness tells us she heard three shots ring out.

FOX8 learned the owner of the company Willie Johnston, was driving the bus. A friend of Johnston’s says the owner’s son was also on the bus and did not survive.

