Sheriff Garry McFadden makes statement one year after George Floyd’s death

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden released a statement Tuesday, one year after the death of George Floyd.

In the statement, Sheriff McFadden says he believes there is still much work to be done. He said he is glad to have marched in the 2020 rallies and protests and would do it again.

“As Sheriff, I will continue to allow my voice to be heard in spaces and places where others cry out for justice and true criminal justice reform. If that means marching again in uniform as I did this past year, I will march. If that means standing with a mask on at a podium displaying the minutes and seconds of a man’s last breath, I will stand.”

The Sheriff says that on June 1, 2020, he drafted a ‘Duty to Intervene’ policy, directly in response to the killing of George Floyd. The policy states that all MCSO employees have a responsibility to prevent or stop other MCSO employees from “conducting any act that is unethical or that violates the law or Sheriff’s Office Policy.”

Sheriff McFadden added that as a Black man he has experienced hate and racism himself, and says he strives to do more within the Mecklenburg County community.

“For me, this will never be an anniversary, but instead a reminder. A reminder of the work I must continue to do, but now more than ever as a leader and a Black Man in America.”