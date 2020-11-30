Sheriff: Felon wanted in two NC counties captured in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A felon wanted in two North Carolina counties was captured in Iredell County after being pulled over for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began on Saturday, Nov. 21, as authorities stopped a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 115 at the intersection of Scotts Creek Road for a traffic violation.

While speaking to the driver of the car, Jason Todd Mullen, deputies learned he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and they received consent to search the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said they located a concealed weapon, over one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia commonly seen with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

While working on the arrest paperwork, it was determined Mullen had an outstanding arrest warrant from Lincoln County for possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, habitual felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mullen was also entered as wanted by Cleveland County for felony breaking and entering.

Mullen was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking methamphetamine by transport, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, and driving while license revoked.

Mullen was issued a $350,000 secured bond on his Iredell charges and a $55,000 secured bond on his outstanding arrest warrants, totaling a $405,000 secured bond.

