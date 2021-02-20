Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says three people have died in a shooting at a gun store in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Gun Store Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking two people who were later pronounced dead.

He said several other individuals then engaged the original suspect, both inside and outside of the building and that one other person also died.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all — whether the initial suspect, customers or store employees — and authorities are trying to piece together informmation at the scene.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined details of what happened.