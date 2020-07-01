Sheriff: 14 arrested in meth trafficking ring from Georgia into North Carolina

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fourteen members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring have been charged with federal drug conspiracy and related drug and firearms offenses this week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Seven of those charged have been arrested by federal, state, and local law enforcement, and the remaining seven defendants are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

The arrests are the result of a multi-agency investigation targeting the trafficking of methamphetamine from Georgia into Western North Carolina, authorities said.

“Methamphetamine poses a clear and present danger to the health and safety of communities,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “Because of the unified effort of all law enforcement agencies involved and the subsequent prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we have dismantled this alleged drug conspiracy, and these defendants will no longer be able to distribute this toxic drug that destroys lives and communities.”

These defendants are:

Ruth Marie Duggar of Claremont, 36

Kimberly Deann Bumgarner of Claremont, 55

Cynthia Roxanne Shook of Catawba, 34

Lowell Thomas Messer of Sherrills Ford, 32

Samantha Jean Taylor of Newton, 26

Jason Keith Reichard of Newton, 38

Aaron Douglas Goodson of Maiden, 29

Priscilla Chapman Lambert of Hickory, 33

Thomas Dewayne Simmons Jr of Snellville, GA, 34

Jonathon Corey Daniel incarcerated in Georgia, 31

Tiffany Christmas Hirani incarcerated in Georgia, 33

James Kristoffer Cantley a Catawba County resident incarcerated in Georgia, 38

Brian Duane Martz a Catawba County resident incarcerated in Georgia, 40

Michael James Notheisen a Catawba County resident incarcerated in the North Carolina Department of Corrections, 34

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“The trafficking of methamphetamine into our country and its spread through our communities is a national crisis. Together, through our partnerships with the DEA and the United States Attorney’s Office, we are fighting this battle as a united front,” said Sheriff Donald G. Brown II, of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.”

All 14 defendants are charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, which carries

a statutory minimum prison term of ten years and a maximum term of life in prison, and a $10

million fine.