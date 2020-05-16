Shelby driving school helps students get behind the wheel online

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The coronavirus pandemic has put the brakes on driver’s education classes, but one school is still putting students behind the wheel.

For some teens putting the key in the ignition and hitting the road is a moment they’ve waited on for a long time.

“It’s a milestone in their life that once they turn 15 years old, they want their permit,” said Philip Glover with Safe Lane Driving School.

the milestone doesn’t come without work, but this time, Safe Lane Driving School is shifting gears and conducting class on Zoom.

“The schools are not currently doing any drivers ed, so we’ve had a number of calls. we’ve been working early morning until late night,” Glover said.

Students are still required to do hands-on training. Zoom is where the students learn the road rules–in the car is where they put it in drive. But because of the pandemic, students are required to put on more than just a seatbelt.

“We ask them to have a shower before they come, fresh clothes. Once they get here we ask them to wash their hands and the student and the instructor have to wear mask., once they finish, we thoroughly clean the car.”

According to Glover, a benefit to learning to drive right now is that there are fewer people are on the road.

“Once they get their permit they can go out and drive with their parents and learn. Traffic isn’t as heavy, so it’s a great opportunity to learn right now.”

But once people start hitting the highway again, and they will very soon, remember to pack a lot of patience.

“We have to have a lot of patience with everyone on the road way,” Glover said.

The pandemic steers young drivers on a new path to learning and now these teens get a green light to proceed with caution.