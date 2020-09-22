Shelby city council rejects rezone for teen-residential facility

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Horizons Kids, LLC is going back to the drawing board after their rezoning request on Wease Drive was denied.

The organization is known to house 11 to 17-year-olds in homes who are suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.

On Aug. 17, the Shelby city council heard from the public regarding the rezone request. All those who spoke, lived on Wease Drive and were not happy about the facility trying to make its way on the street.

Some said, “I have a friend whose daughter is put in a home just like this. She regularly breaks out at nighttime,” and others said, “I want to want feel safe with my daughter there [at home] and not have to worry.”

Demetrius Crayton, executive director of Horizons Kids, said he and his partner are disappointed by the decision.

“We felt like we were going to get it passed,” he explained. “After talking about it, the land, we didn’t see any reason that they would not want to change the rezoning.”

The battle with rezoning the 22 acre land on Wease Drive is the zoning district. As of now, the property is classified as R-20, meaning homes built on the land must single-family detached homes. The organization tried to change the zone to a R6-CU, for multi-use. They would have been able to build 3 facilities on the property.

“The next plan is to purchase the 22 acres, maybe build between 4-8 homes and put 4 kids in each home… we’re going to continue with our help of the kids.”

Crayton said if the rezone request were approved, Horizons Kids could have brought 70 jobs, and nearly $2.5 million to the City of Shelby.

