‘She loved God first.” Family mourns and remembers Charlotte pastor that made mark in community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A pillar in the community and a lady known for toting a gun right along with her Bible.

The family of Brenda Stevenson confirms she died yesterday, but they also say her legacy and many outreach programs will live on.

Some know Stevenson as the pastor who took shooting lessons after a church was ambushed in Charleston, South Carolina back in 2015. She did it to protect herself and members.

“She loved God first,” said her daughter, Sharkeeta Stevenson. “And in loving God she showed those attributes in loving others and being a giver.”

Overseer Stevenson, as known at her church New Outreach Christian Center where she was the pastor since 1982. She was also well known in the community.

Fox 46 has been at numerous programs over the years as she gave out food, school supplies, and Christmas gifts to those in need.

A mission that started when Stevenson first needed help for her own family. Her daughter says it’s a story she’s told them many times, and the promise was, “Lord if you ever put me in a position to give back I will.”

For over 40 years, Brenda Stevenson has done that, and the community knows what a huge loss her death will be. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings saying Stevenson was a selfless woman who had a passion for helping people.

The Office of the Mecklenburg Sheriff department also passing along condolences as well.

Her daughter spoke to us off camera, and the focus staying on her mother and her favorite saying.

“In everything she always says don’t worry everything will be alright,” added Sharkeeta Stevenson.

Brenda Stevenson died surround by family, and her family knows they still have work to do because the woman who looked out for the community is still looking down on them.

“On her dying bed yesterday, she said to us don’t let the church go down, and she said continue doing outreach.”

The funeral service for Brenda Stevenson will be this Sunday afternoon.