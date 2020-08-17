Caldwell County Sheriff reminds elderly to ‘exercise caution’ when answering their doors after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is reminding elderly residents to exercise caution when answering their doors after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger Sunday night.

“Sheriff Jones is reminding elderly residents to be very cautious when opening doors to strangers. During the night time hours last night, there was a sexual assault of an elderly female in the city limits of Lenoir. The suspect knocked on the woman’s door and she went outside. There was also a similar sexual assault reported in Alexander County in mid-July,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the sexual assault around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 near the Joyceton area of Lenoir’s city limits.

The elderly woman told deputies that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect has not yet been released. Lenoir Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are reminding citizens that “criminals choose to utilize the cover of night to prey on unexpected victims. Utilize things such as outside light and remove things from the entrances and exits of your residence to minimize areas that persons wanting to harm someone could possibly hide behind.”

Sheriff Jones is urging residents not to open the door at night or in the daytime unless you can clearly see the person and know the person.

“Please call 911 if you are unsure who the person is. If you have elderly relatives please remind them about opening doors. Residents are urged to keep a lookout in their neighborhoods for suspicious persons and to call 911 anytime they do not feel safe. Please be safe!”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

This sexual assault remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-757-2100.