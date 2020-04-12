Severe weather expected overnight into Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With many people expected to be working from home on Monday, residents may now have to deal with power outages and possibly more damage due to anticipated severe weather packing heavy wind gusts overnight Sunday into Monday morning. There is a Wind Advisory in Charlotte from 10 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.

Severe and possible damaging storms moving from the mountains towards the Charlotte metro are expected early Monday morning beginning around 2 a.m. and lasting through 9 a.m.

Sunday and Monday are both a Fox 46 Charlotte Neighborhood Weather Alert Day.

Duke Energy says it is preparing in advance of the storms. “We know how important electricity is to customers at a time when so many are home all day, every day,” said Duke Energy Carolinas storm director Jason Hollifield. “Add to that, this is an important holiday weekend and sacred time for many people. We will work to respond to power outages as quickly as they occur, recognizing we must also ensure the safety of our crews and the communities we serve through proper social distancing practices and other protective measures.”

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Burke, and Caldwell counties until 9 a.m. on Monday. A large storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

A Wind Advisory was issued in the southwest North Carolina mountains from 6 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.

Heavier storms are possible Sunday into Monday morning as the cold front slides through the region. There is a risk for severe storms with this system so stay tuned to Fox 46 Charlotte for the very latest. Any storm has the potential for damaging winds, torrential downpours, lightning, small hail, and an isolated tornado.

This same storm system caused tornadoes and baseball-sized hail in Texas this weekend.

The governor’s office issues a warning cautioning North Carolinians to stay safe and be prepared for a cold front and power outages.

“North Carolinians are already following Stay At Home orders for the coronavirus, and now it’s also important to prepare for strong storms and possible power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “Be sure to follow weather conditions closely on Sunday and Monday, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings.”

Overnight weather can be particularly dangerous. Be sure to turn on alerts or notifications and have them on loud enough to wake you.

Behind this front on Monday afternoon, skies will quickly clear out with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. Another small disturbance will bring more unsettled weather to the area late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 80% PM shower/storms. Hi: 67

Monday: 50% showers/storms early; then partly sunny. Hi: 80 Lo: 46