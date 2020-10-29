Severe flooding leaves Lenoir golf course employees stranded on green

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Caldwell County, fast-moving storms dropped a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Water rose so fast that it forced two Lenoir golf club employees to leave their ATV on the eighth hole and walk through the water to higher ground.

The employees are okay, and by mid-afternoon, the sun was shining bright and the course, like other parts of the county, was starting to dry out

It was the unusual sight on the golf course that caught the attention of drivers who pulled over along Hwy 321 in Lenoir.

“I had to take a picture,” neighbor Mike Sigmon said.

“I did a U-turn,” said Brooke Parker.

Two men and their ATV were surrounded by water on the island of the eighth green.

“Just the two guys. Are you trying to golf? You’re standing on an island! I was afraid they were stuck. Like, do you need help?” Tara Calabrese said.

“They went out to check on the eighth green. When they went to the tunnel, by the time they made an assessment, the tunnel had four feet of water in it. They got trapped on that side and had to walk out,” owner of the Lenoir Golf Club Lennie Younce said.

The two are part of the team at the Lenoir Golf Club. Heavy rain from Zeta flooded most of the course Thursday morning, which sits near a creek.

“This is probably the worst I’ve seen the water here,” Younce told FOX 46.

He says it make take a few days to dry out, and it was certainly a sight onlookers won’t forget.

“It looks like a river and it’s flowing,” Calabrese said.

They say they hadn’t seen anything quite like that before.

“Pretty sure it’s a golf course. [It] looks like an island, really looks like I’m driving over a lake,” Parker said.

While the area has had flooding before, this was an extreme case.

“This is a lot of water. Notoriously an area that will flood, but never seen the greens exposed and that’s it,” said Sigmon.

