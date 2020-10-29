Several school districts go remote for Thursday due to weather concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several school districts say they will be holding classes virtually on Thursday as bad weather threatens much of the Charlotte area.

Cabarrus County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Lincoln County Schools, Burke County Public Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Newton-Conover Schools and Catawba County Schools have all announced that classes will be remote on Oct. 29.

Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for parts of North Carolina as Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday.

Charlotte, Lenoir, Matthews, and Huntersville were all added to the warning shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Parts of Hickory and Lincolnton as well as areas near the North Carolina mountain region near Asheville are all under the advisory.

Forecasts are calling for high winds with gusts up to 40-45 mph, which create safety concerns for operating school buses. Roads could also be hazardous due to the rain.

