Several safety precautions in place as schools prepare for more Friday night football fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More people will be able to pack stadiums for Friday night football. Several new safety precautions will be in place to make sure people are staying safe while showing school spirit.

For CMS schools 500 people will be allowed to attend games, not including the players, cheerleaders and band—300 on the home side and 200 on the visitor’s side.

Tickets to tonight’s games were provided electronically in advance, so if you don’t have one—stay home.

That’s because, while more fans will be allowed in, there are still limits and that doesn’t just go for Myers Park. It applies to games across the board.

Most of the people who got tickets were family members of the players. Fans will be required to wear a mask and spread out in the stands.

There are now red dots placed six feet apart on every other row for social distanced seating. Despite all the changes, players and coaches say they’re ready to hear the roar of cheering fans again.

“To actually have some more fans up there, you know, supporting our young men, actually not have it not be quite as quiet as it was last week will be nice. You know, the players really feed off of that,”

All these safety precautions start at the gate. Everyone heading into the game will be prescreened with a COVID questionnaire. Fans will also get a temperature check.

The concession stands also have new COVID precautions in place. No hot food will be sold at tonight’s games.