Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping others, fire union says

BALTIMORE (NEXSTAR) — One person has died and others were reportedly trapped after an explosion Monday morning in Maryland, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

Rescuers responded to the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road in northwest Baltimore, where several houses exploded, according to a fire union tweet.

“MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED,” the union tweeted.

The union said three people were rescued with critical injuries. Rescuers were communicating with one trapped person, according to the tweet.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said.

(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients.



(6) #BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help.



One resident described the incident.

“I am in the area and my building shook and the noise was so loud… I thought someone hit MY building … Hope they can get the people out of there,” Angie Purpora said on Twitter.