Several injured by lightning strike in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several people were injured when lightning struck a tree in Banner Elk Tuesday.

A post on the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster Facebook page said lightning struck a tree on their property in the afternoon and several guests sitting underneath it were injured.

The coaster was grounded and not operating at the time of the incident.

“We closely monitor weather and shut operations down till storms pass through. Please continue to monitor the page on updates on when we will open back up and keep those injured in your thoughts and prayers.”