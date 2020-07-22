Several hurt after lightning strike at alpine coaster in NC

BANNER ELK, NC (WSPA) – Several people were hurt Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a tree at an alpine coaster in Avery County, North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, several guests were under a tree on the property when the lightning struck.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said nobody was hit directly by the lightning strike and everyone is expected to recover.

A photograph from the sheriff’s office shows a crack in the pavement caused by the strike.

The alpine coaster was not operating at the time of the incident and remained closed for the rest of the day, according to the coaster’s Facebook post.