Several fireworks shows still happening 4th of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several fireworks shows are still being held across the Carolinas this Fourth of July weekend, despite worries that COVID-19 would cause most major events to be canceled.

Here are some of the sites in our area that are putting on a Fourth of July show, along with information provided by both North Carolina and South Carolina state health organizations for gathering.

North Carolina: North Carolina remains in phase two and residents are required to wear a mask in any public space where social distancing isn’t possible. North Carolina State Fire Marshal Mike Causey is encouraging neighbors to head out to a fireworks show, encouraging residents not to set of fireworks in their yards.

“The best way to protect your family is to not use any fireworks at home. Instead, Commissioner Causey urges all North Carolinians to attend public fireworks displays performed by trained professionals licensed by the state.”

Ashe County: 368 Ray Hill Dr., 9:00 p.m.

Boone: Westglow Resort & Spa, 9 p.m.

Belmont: Main Street, 9:30 p.m. (al fresco dining at restaurants 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Catawba County: 7878 Providence Church Rd, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte:

Pine Lake Country Club, 2500 Lebanon Road, 9:15 p.m.

Carmel Country Club, 4735 Carmel Road, 9:00 p.m.

Gastonia: 200 East Long Ave., 9:30 p.m.

Huntersville: 15801 North Stone Drive, 9:15 p.m.

Lincolnton: 803 North Aspen Street, 9:00 p.m.

Watauga County: Hound Ears, 9:00 p.m.

South Carolina: As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommends residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.

Tega Cay: 15083 Molokai Dr, 9:30 p.m.

